Mark Gaughan: Dolphins' trade for Tyreek Hill should tip Bills' draft scales

It’s not guaranteed that the Bills must take a cornerback at No. 25. They could probably get a good one in the second round if someone they love at another position unexpectedly drops to No. 25. But cornerback is looking like a very good first-round pick for the Bills.

Here are a few other random observations on the trade for Hill, in which Miami sent first-, second- and fourth-round picks this year to the Chiefs, along with fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023:

• It makes some financial sense for the Chiefs to deal Hill rather than pay him huge market value. They already have a bunch of stars on big contracts, and they can get a good receiver in the draft. They now have the 29th and 30th picks this year. But Hill just turned 28 on March 1. He’s not old. The Chiefs have been known to overlook guys with character questions. Isn’t it a red flag that Kansas City wants to move on from Hill?