Mark Gaughan: Defense needs to be Bills' firewall in New Orleans

“Listen, adversity always tests your character,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I would hope that we've got the right character people on this team. You get tested. And to me inside the challenge, there's an opportunity to show who you really are individually and as a team. So I think this is an opportunity for us to step to the forefront and for people to take charge and improve in the areas that we need to improve.”

The Bills still have allowed the fewest yards in the league and the second fewest points.

It can’t be a mirage, can it? I can’t believe it was a mirage. We’ve seen this same Bills defensive cast play too good over the past two years to think they’re not a quality group. Maybe they’re not truly as good as the No. 1 ranking suggests, due to the number of weak quarterbacks they faced the first half of the season. But they’re a good group.

It’s time to rebound.