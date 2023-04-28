Mark Gaughan Bills/NFL writer Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years. Follow Mark Gaughan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was an odd paradox of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season.

The Bills finished second in the NFL in scoring and put up 28-plus points in eight of their last 10 games.

Yet, virtually all Bills fans spent stretches of the second half of the season saying, “Why does it look so hard?”

The Bills need more of an easy button in the offense. Quick, easy completions. A security blanket for Josh Allen.

Isaiah McKenzie was not it by a long shot last year as the slot receiver. Most people were figuring the Bills would go slot receiver in the first round Thursday night.

Instead, they went slot tight end. The Bills drafted Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid 25th overall.

The good news: General Manager Brandon Beane saw what you all saw last season and came to the same conclusion. The offense needs more juice. Allen needs more people who can work the middle of the field.

“He’s a pure receiver,” Beane said Thursday night. “He’s something we don’t have.”

The term tight end is a little misleading with the 6-foot-4, 246-pound Kincaid. For the entire Sean McDermott era, the Bills have exclusively sought tight ends who can both catch and block; tight ends who can play attached to the line of scrimmage, next to the offensive tackle. It’s the “Y-tight end” position.

Kincaid is not that. He’s an “F tight end,” playing as a receiver split out from the line. So he’s really a big slot receiver.

Again, big target, middle of the field. That was something woefully lacking in the playoffs, when Miami blitzed Allen relentlessly in the wild card round and then when Cincinnati put a straight-jacket on the offense in the divisional-round loss.

The Bills have been one of the top “11 personnel” – three wide receiver – offenses in the league the past three years. Last year, they played 11 personnel 70% of the time, according to Buffalo News charting, top five in the NFL. They played 12 personnel – two tight ends, two receivers and one running back – just 4.1%, one of the lowest rates in the league. The league average in 12 personnel was 18.6%.

But, as Beane said Thursday night, Kincaid’s presence on the field won’t really be 12 personnel.

“We’re more of an 11 team,” Beane said. “But I would say we’re 11 1-2 when he’s in the game.

With Kincaid on the field at the same time with No. 1 TE Dawson Knox, opposing defenses aren’t going to play their base defense with four defensive backs. They’re going to play nickel – with five defensive backs – just like they did last year with McKenzie on the field.

Only instead of targeting a tiny slot guy, Allen will be looking at a big man with a 79½-inch wingspan. Easy button.

That’s the theory, anyway.

Kincaid’s ability as a receiver is obvious.

He had 70 catches for 890 yards last season for Utah. He went off against Southern California for 16 catches and 234 yards – on 16 targets. He had eight catches of 25-plus yards last season. He was third among all college tight ends in missed tackles forced with 16, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s not a catch it and fall down tight end.

“I had him as a top tight end,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the former Ravens scout. “I think he is a special, special talent. He had the back (injury), so he couldn't work out in the spring. I think if he had been able to work out, I think he would have cemented himself as a top-15 pick. He is a stud. He is awesome.”

“Off the line he is awesome at the top of his routes,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters last week. “He can separate. He has great hands. He is competitive after the catch. He can make you miss. I think he is one of the best players in the draft, and everything I was told physically from teams, he came out of that fine. Teams are comfortable with him medically.”

We all know the loss to Cincinnati wasn’t just a one-off, bad day at the office. The Bengals exposed weaknesses in the Bills’ offense.

And the Bengals are a problem that aren’t going away.

Cincinnati’s three receivers are superstar Ja’Marr Chase, contested-catch monster Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who ranks second in the NFL in catches from the slot the past three years.

Compare that with the Bills last season: elite Stefon Diggs, average No. 2 Gabe Davis and McKenzie. The Bills were so desperate they picked up Cole Beasley and John Brown off the street late in the season.

There was a weapons gap last year between the Bills and the Bengals – and the Kansas City Chiefs, too. And as the Bengals and Chiefs have proven, you’re not totally shutting them down. Their offenses are too good.

So the Bills need the pick of Kincaid to work out as planned. There’s a lot of logic to it. The worry is, he only plays 30% of the plays as a first-rounder. But it needs to work, because the Chiefs and Bengals are going to score. And the defenses in the AFC East all are rugged.