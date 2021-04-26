Mark Gaughan: Cornerback may be Bills' best value at No. 30

I would be happy with cornerbacks Greg Newsome II of Northwestern, Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State, or Eric Stokes of Georgia at No. 30 for Buffalo, and probably Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu as well. Newsome is the most likely to be gone.

The two surest bets as difference-making edge rushers – Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips – will be gone. Washington’s Joe Tryon could be there at No. 30, or not. I'm not certain he has enough bend ability. Then there is Penn State’s Jayson Oweh. No sacks in 2020, but he did put pressure on the quarterback. If Brandon Beane and McDermott sign off on Oweh, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.

For the purposes of this column, I’m not willing to take that gamble. I’m not taking a boom-or-bust pick. Of course, I haven’t talked to Penn State’s coaches. I took part in a 20-minute interview with Oweh. I can't judge his football temperament, his mental make-up. Maybe he isn’t such a big gamble. We’ll find out Thursday.