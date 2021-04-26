Mark Gaughan: Cornerback may be Bills' best value at No. 30

The Buffalo Bills’ defense needs more weaponry to deal with elite offenses.
Everyone can agree with that, after watching Patrick Mahomes and Co. beat the Bills, 38-24, in the AFC championship game in January.
An edge rusher would be great. It’s an obvious need.
However, there’s a fair chance a true, edge-bending speed rusher – one who isn’t a risky pick – won't be on the board when the Bills' turn comes around at No. 30.
Therefore, the next best way to slow down elite quarterbacks is to make them hold the ball a fraction of a second longer with tighter coverage. The Bills need a more talented cornerback to play opposite Tre’Davious White.
Think about how Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo played the Bills’ offense. He used more man coverage than the Bills typically play, and he had long corners to execute it. Leslie Frazier didn’t have the tools to employ the Spagnuolo approach against the Chiefs.
I’m not saying the Bills are going to change their defensive personality. Preventing the deep ball still will be the cornerstone of Sean McDermott’s scheme. But the incorporation of run-pass option plays and quick-game throws has forced defenses to play a little more man coverage or matchup zone schemes. The Bills could use some more of that “sticky, sticky, sticky” coverage that Tony Romo droned on about during the AFC final.
I would be happy with cornerbacks Greg Newsome II of Northwestern, Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State, or Eric Stokes of Georgia at No. 30 for Buffalo, and probably Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu as well. Newsome is the most likely to be gone.
The two surest bets as difference-making edge rushers – Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips – will be gone. Washington’s Joe Tryon could be there at No. 30, or not. I'm not certain he has enough bend ability. Then there is Penn State’s Jayson Oweh. No sacks in 2020, but he did put pressure on the quarterback. If Brandon Beane and McDermott sign off on Oweh, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
"Edge rusher should be the Buffalo Bills' priority in this week's NFL draft. Period," writes Vic Carucci.
For the purposes of this column, I’m not willing to take that gamble. I’m not taking a boom-or-bust pick. Of course, I haven’t talked to Penn State’s coaches. I took part in a 20-minute interview with Oweh. I can't judge his football temperament, his mental make-up. Maybe he isn’t such a big gamble. We’ll find out Thursday.
The Bills could take Carlos “Boogie” Basham of Wake Forest. He’s good. But he’s not an edge bender. A.J. Epenesa showed some encouraging signs late last year. Maybe Epenesa becomes a good version of Shaq Lawson. That would be nice. But you don’t want two Lawsons or two Epenesas as your edge rushers. They’re No. 2 edge guys. You need a No. 1. You need a speed rusher on the other side. I like Houston defensive end Payton Turner, who I don’t see as a true speed guy, either. He'd be great for the Bills if he lasts to No. 61. Miami’s Greg Rousseau might have to rush from inside on third-and-long. The Bills have enough inside rushers.
"A running back can come in and give Allen another option to complement Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in the passing game," writes Jay Skurski.
My colleague Jay Skurski says the Bills should ignore the last 20 years of draft history and over-draft a running back. My colleague Vic Carucci is so hopped up on edge-rusher pills he might reach for the next Erik Flowers.
The Chiefs have Tyreek Hill. Miami is probably going to add Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith or – heaven forbid – Kyle Pitts.
The Bills need more coverage. It’s easy to imagine the best player available being a cornerback. I think the corners – Newsome, Samuel and maybe Stokes and Melifonwu – will be higher rated on the Bills’ board than Tryon, Oweh or Rousseau – emphasis on “think.” Take the surer thing, and the corner will start from Day One.