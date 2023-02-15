The Buffalo Bills stand about $20 million over the salary cap for the 2023 season.

It sounds ominous. It means the Bills are not in position to make a lot of significant additions in free agency.

Yet Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has a lot of levers at his disposal to allow him to get under the cap and make some key moves that could keep his team clearly in the favorite’s position in the AFC East.

Those levers include: contract restructures to spread out money over future years, releasing veterans to save money, giving contract extensions to spread out money and getting players to take pay cuts.

The one big move that seems sure to happen is the restructuring of the contract of quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills have joined the other teams in the NFL with an elite veteran quarterback whose big contract has fully hit the salary cap. In 2022, Allen’s salary cap hit of $16.3 million comprised 7.8% of the Bills’ cap. In 2023, his cap number of $39.7 million rises to 17.5% of the team’s cap.

Allen is due to make a base salary of $27.5 million in 2023. By taking his base salary to the veteran minimum and giving Allen the difference ($26 million or so) in a signing bonus, the Bills can spread that bonus over the remaining years of his contract.

That alone will save $21.1 million in cap space and get the Bills to even with the cap.

Where does Beane go from there? How much space does he want to create to fill a few holes in free agency? We will start to find the answers in the week or so leading up to the NFL’s new league year, which starts March 15.

The Bills have the sixth least amount of cap space in the NFL, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. An NFL team needs roughly $6 million to $8 million or so to fund the practice squad and operate during the regular season.

Here’s a rundown on the ways the Bills can create cap space, other than Allen’s contract:

More restructures

If the Bills execute their top three restructures after Allen listed below, it will create $21.2 million in space.

Von Miller, $10.8 million savings. The Bills could convert a $13.5 million guaranteed roster bonus Miller is due in March to a signing bonus and stretch it over the final five years of his deal. Yes, it would push money forward, but the Bills still could get out of the Miller deal in 2025 if they wanted to do so. Miller turns 34 on March 26. The bottom line is Miller is a key part of the Bills’ blueprint for success for at least the next two seasons.

Stefon Diggs, $5.4 million savings. The Bills restructured Diggs’ deal last June. They could do it again, converting his base salary to bonus and trimming his cap number from $20.27 million to $14.87 million. His deal runs through 2027.

Tre’Davious White, $5 million. He’s signed for three more years, and the Bills could drop his cap hit from $16.2 million to $11.2 million.

Matt Milano, $4.08 million. The All-Pro linebacker has two years left on his deal. His cap hit could drop from $13.3 million to $9.2 million. They could decrease the hit even more and save about $6.2 million if they want to spread the hit over two voidable years in his contract, 2025 and 2026. Teams can prorate a signing bonus for up to five years, so sometimes they add “dummy years” on the end of a deal to stretch out the hit. This is putting more money on the credit card, the kind of thing Beane is reluctant to do. Or the Bills could try to extend his deal through 2026 and get the savings to more than $6 million for 2023.

Dion Dawkins, $3.9 million. He’s signed for two more years, and the Bills could drop his hit from $14.8 million to $10.9 million. It could drop more and save the Bills up to $6.3 million of they want to spread it over two void years (2025 and 2026). If Dawkins isn’t on the roster in 2025, he currently still will count $2.8 million vs. the cap that year. The Bills can add to that total if they want to save more than $3.9 million. It would be kind of a desperation cap-space move in Dawkins’ case.

Taron Johnson, $2.2 million. He’s signed through 2024.

Ryan Bates, $1.9 million. He’s signed through 2025.

Releasing players

The following players could provide savings if they are released:

Nyheim Hines, $4.79 million. Devin Singletary is set to be a free agent. The Bills surely would like to keep Hines as an alternate to James Cook. It depends on what other plans they have for adding pieces in free agency. A pay cut is a possibility, too.

Tim Settle, $3.59 million. The defensive tackle played 35% of the defensive snaps. He’s capable but did not make as big an impact in the pass rush as some hoped. He did not shine vs. the Bengals. Jordan Phillips is a free agent, and maybe the Bills could retain him. But it would cost about $3 million to replace Settle with Phillips or any other decent veteran. Given the priority the Bills put on depth in the trenches, it doesn’t seem worth it.

Isaiah McKenzie, $2.62 million. He ranked fourth on the team with 42 catches, but the Bills need more from the slot receiver position. He’s entering the final year of his contract. A minimum-salary rookie will cost about $850,000 against the cap. So the actual net savings would be only $1.8 million.

Siran Neal, $2.24 million. The special teams ace has two years left on his contract. Fellow gunner Taiwan Jones is a free agent. The net savings is only $1.4 million if he’s replaced by a minimum-salary rookie. It doesn’t seem worth it.

Other savings

Mitch Morse. The center, soon to be 31, has two years left on his deal. His cap hit is $11.1 million this year. If the Bills release him, they could save $8.6 million against the cap. A restructuring could save up to $3.3 million. Or they could try to extend his contract a year or two or seek a pay cut.

Micah Hyde. He’s 32 and coming off a neck injury. He has a cap hit of $10.57 million and is in the final year of his deal. The Bills could try to extend him a year or two to save cap space this year.

Ed Oliver. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, with a cap hit of $10.75 million. Now would be a good time to give him a big extension and drop his cap figure – if he had played great in 2022. He played good, not great.