Here’s an analysis of winners and losers at One Bills Drive after the dust settled from three days of drafting by the Buffalo Bills:

Winners

Josh Allen

The Bills’ quarterback needed a safety-valve target in the worst way, based on how the offense looked in the last month or so of last season, and especially in the two playoff games. Enter slot tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose superpower is great hands.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane repeatedly mentioned the need to “work the middle of the field” after the Kincaid selection.

The drafting of big guard O’Cyrus Torrence does two things for Allen. It provides the Bills with a more powerful player to deal with the defensive tackle monsters in the AFC East (the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, the Dolphins Christian Wilkins and the Patriots’ Christian Barmore). Secondly, Torrence will be blocking for new Bills running back Damien Harris, a no-nonsense, run-through-contact guy. All of a sudden, the Bills’ ability to pound the ball downhill looks better. That helps the QB in short-yardage and in the play-action pass game.

Allen was forced to carry too much of the weight of the offense, at times, last year. If those two picks work, the stress on the QB will ease up.

Spencer Brown

The Bills expressed faith in their big starting right tackle all offseason and backed it up in the draft.

There was an obvious opportunity to draft some prime competition for Brown late in the third round, with pick No. 91. Instead, the Bills added depth at linebacker with speedy Dorian Williams of Tulane. Williams does not have a realistic path to a starting job as a rookie.

The next pick, at No. 92, Kansas City traded up three spots to draft Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris, a developmental guy with long arms (35 3/8 inches). Kansas City has a young starting right tackle, Lucas Niang, drafted in the third round in 2020. Niang has had injuries, and Morris backs up the Chiefs in case Niang doesn’t pan out.

The obvious conclusion is the Bills are confident in Brown, their third-round pick in 2021. He is more athletic than Morris or Niang. Despite his struggles last season after missing all offseason and training camp recovering from back surgery, Brown did have some better moments the last month of the season (especially the regular-season win over Miami). From this perspective, Brown is worth the faith. But it is an obvious second-guess. Then the Bills had another chance to add a tackle with decent credentials (Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan) in the fifth round, and passed again.

A.J. Klein & Co. at linebacker

Who is the most proven middle linebacker on the roster right now? Klein, who knows the Bills’ system inside and out and played well in a spot start at Detroit last year. Iowa’s Jack Campbell, who went 16th overall to Detroit, was just about the only sure-fire, Day One starting middle linebacker in the draft. The Bills’ incumbents benefitted. So the middle 'backer job will be a battle among Klein, Terrell Bernard and Tyrel Dodson. Baylon Spector might get in the mix, too.

Ken Dorsey

The Bills’ offensive coordinator got upgrades for the offense in Kincaid and Torrence. The challenge will be to maximize the skills of Kincaid as quickly as possible.

Losers

Because the Bills had few prime picks, there weren’t many obvious losers on the roster. Here’s one obvious choice and one marginal player for the list.

Ryan Bates

The Bills drafted Torrence to start. Connor McGovern just got a contract worth $7.4 million a year to start at guard. That makes Bates the likely odd man out of the starting lineup, even though his spot on the roster is secure due to his versatility and his contract. It might only be a temporary “loss” for Bates. The Bills will face another salary cap crunch in 2024. Center Mitch Morse has two years left on his contract. The Bills could save $8.5 million against the cap by releasing him after the 2023 season. Bates can play center. That’s a long way off. A lot could happen before then. Morse could take a pay cut and stay. Who knows? But Bates is the obvious choice to give way to Torrence this year.

Dawson Knox

Knox’s role as the Bills’ No. 1 tight end is unquestioned for now, and he’s still the only true in-line tight end (the Y-tight end) on the roster. However, the one way he comes up as a “loser” is the presence of Kincaid is likely to make Knox’s targets drop a bit. Knox was tied for third on the team in targets last year with 65. He was fourth in 2021 with 71. Presuming Kincaid can catch on quickly as a rookie, it will be good for the team overall, making it harder for defenses to cover Knox.

Knox played 76% of the snaps last season. That could decrease if Kincaid shows he can handle some Y-TE snaps. For the short term, it might be wise for the Bills to put less on Kincaid’s plate and let him focus on the slot receiver role. The reason the transition to the NFL is tough for tight ends is they must learn pass-game concepts, run-game concepts and pass-protection rules. Maybe, don’t put all of that on Kincaid to start.