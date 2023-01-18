Mark Gaughan: Buffalo Bills players not biting in debate over AFC's biggest dog

The Buffalo Bills were in no mood to get into any dog fights Wednesday.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon says his Bengals are the team to beat – and can’t be beaten if they’re on their game.

So be it. The Bills were inclined to give Mixon his due – at least publicly – in the locker room at One Bills Drive as they prepared for Sunday’s AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Bengals.

“They’re the big dogs in the AFC, and rightfully so,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “They went to the Super Bowl last year. To be the best, you gotta go beat the best. So I guess we gotta go beat the best.”

If the Bills are itching for a fight, it seems they’ll wait until Sunday to get after it.

"They went to the Super Bowl last year, so you gotta give that to them," receiver Isaiah McKenzie said. "They've got a good offense, a good defense and special teams. It is what it is. They can say what they want. But you still gotta go out there and play on Sunday."

“They went to the Super Bowl last year, so you gotta give that to them,” receiver Isaiah McKenzie said. “They’ve got a good offense, a good defense and special teams. It is what it is. They can say what they want. But you still gotta go out there and play on Sunday.”

Mixon has put his team on a pedestal repeatedly in the past month.

“As I said last week or two weeks ago, and I stand on it, we the big dogs in the AFC,” he said last week. “And everybody knows that. They’re gunning for us, and we know we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot. But at the end of the day, if we’re not turning the ball over and we’re taking care of the little things, we can’t be beat. So we’re going to take everybody’s best shot. But they better be ready to take ours.”

Mixon, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher, is just one guy on the Bengals’ team, but his bravado speaks to the Bengals’ collective confidence.

The Bengals are battle tested. They have beaten the mighty Kansas City Chiefs three times in the past 13 months. They won three playoff games on the road last season. They lost the Super Bowl on a final-minutes touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams, who benefitted from a debatable defensive holding penalty just before the winning touchdown.

The Bengals have won nine in a row heading into Sunday, one more than the Bills' winning streak.

The Bengals have won nine in a row heading into Sunday, one more than the Bills’ winning streak.

It’s a team with swagger, led by a star quarterback who channels a little bit of Joe Namath’s cool from a couple generations ago. Joe Burrow likes to show up to the stadium on gameday wearing all kinds of designer gear – Cartier shades, floral suits, shining maroon suits or the latest rapper gear.

“He's going to win that battle 10 times out of 10,” Josh Allen said of the QB fashion matchup. “I don't dress to impress on game day, I just kind of walk in the closet and take whatever I see first.”

Cincinnati is a veteran team that is not going to be intimidated by going on the road to Highmark Stadium.

The Bills see the swagger on the field.

"You watch the film: The guys play with just a competitive edge," Bills center Mitch Morse said of the Bengals. "You hear playing through the whistle so many times, but these guys really seem to thrive doing that, and they get a lot of production by just out-competing their opponent."

“You watch the film: The guys play with just a competitive edge,” Bills center Mitch Morse said of the Bengals. “You hear playing through the whistle so many times, but these guys really seem to thrive doing that, and they get a lot of production by just out-competing their opponent.”

“We ain’t no underdogs,” Mixon said in the Bengals’ locker room Wednesday. “I tell everybody all the time when the lights are bright, we shine brighter.”

Of the Bills’ defense, Mixon paid his respects: “They’re a hungry group. They fly around, and they definitely are a physical defense.”

But before the Monday night game three weeks ago, he said the Bills’ linebackers were “a solid linebacker group, but they’re not the Ravens.”

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said the Bills’ defense is “kind of basic.”

Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart, who played for the Bengals from 2018 to 2020, had to chuckle.

Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart, who played for the Bengals from 2018 to 2020, had to chuckle.

“I know Joe, I was with Joe for three years,” Hart said. “He’s very confident. And deservingly so, though. Joe is very good. He runs very hard. He should be confident. That’s Joe. He’s going to tell you how he feels. Joe’s gonna be Joe.”

Like the Bengals, however, the Bills also are battle tested.

This will be the eighth playoff game in three years for many of the Bills’ players, the ninth in four years for some. The Bills are 7-3 in one-score games this year. The Bengals are 6-3.

“I feel like you develop thick skin after a while,” McKenzie said. “You understand this moment’s coming up. We’ve done this before. Let’s do it.”

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been to the playoffs every single year, and we’ve come up short every single year,” Oliver said. “My mindset is not so much jittery or extra excited to be there. It’s I know we have to execute. Everybody’s name is going to get called. Everybody is going to be asked to make a play of some sort, and it’s going to take all 11 guys on defense to get the job done and more than that. Guys go down. It takes the whole team. At some point, your number’s going to get called and you have to make a play. So it’s amplified on the details.”

On Sunday we find out which of these two tough, experienced, veteran teams is the most battle tested – and the biggest dog.