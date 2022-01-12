Mark Gaughan: Bills-Pats, Round 3 is going to be so sweet – or so bitter

So there’s no middle road Saturday for Bills Mafia. Ecstasy or agony.

Here’s one thing we can take to the bank: This game is not likely to play out exactly like the last meeting.

Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense skewered the New England defense three weeks ago. Nine possessions, 33 points, no punts. You can bet Belichick is going to do something different with his defense to try to prevent that kind of game.

“I think the big thing any time you play a team a second or third time, or whatever it is, it’s a new game,” Belichick said on a video call with reporters Wednesday. “We’re starting from scratch. Don’t think or assume the game is going to go like another one did. Be ready to play it out, play it as you see it, and make the necessary adjustments and decisions that come up in this game.”

Erik Brady: Weather was a factor too in only other Bills-Patriots postseason meeting “The snow-covered gridiron reduced the effectiveness of the power running of (Cookie) Gilchrist,” The New York Times said in its report, “but did not seem to hamper Ron Burton or Larry Garron,” the Patriots’ running backs.

“Yeah, they’re incredible that way in how they can change things up and what Coach Belichick does to stay a step ahead,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So, we obviously have our work cut out for us.”