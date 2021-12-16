Mark Gaughan: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset

Most of you are going to dislike this based on everything I read on social media. Let’s get that out of the way off the top.

Tremaine Edmunds still is an asset to the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

Position grades: Bucs blitzed more as game went on, and Josh Allen responded In the second half against blitzes, Allen was 12 of 18 for 77 yards, with one touchdown and no sacks.

Yes, I wish he would make more big plays. More tackles for loss, more pass breakups, a couple more interceptions. He doesn’t make enough splash plays. No argument.

But his size, length and range are important to the Bills’ defense. His tackle production has been remarkably consistent over four years.

The Bills play a lot of two-deep coverages, and a lot of zone coverage overall, which has helped them allow the fewest big-play passes in the NFL since 2017. They ask their middle linebacker to cover a ton of ground in the middle of the field. Edmunds does it well. It’s not easy to find someone who does it as well.

Am I saying general manager Brandon Beane should give him a new contract this offseason, given the fact Edmunds is entering the final year of his rookie deal at a steep, $12-million cost for 2022? No. Let’s see how it plays out.