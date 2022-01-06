Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever

I don’t love the Buffalo Bills’ chances of winning three games in a row in the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl.

I like their chances of beating any one team in the playoffs. But three straight? They just haven’t shown enough consistency this season, and they have weaknesses that are bound to be exposed over the course of three games in the AFC playoffs.

However, take a look at the playoff landscape. Who looks like an overwhelming favorite?

Nobody. The ticket to the Super Bowl in the AFC is more up for grabs than ever this year.

It's not like the days when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick held the No. 1 seed. Or when the road to the Super Bowl went through a No. 1 seed with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl six of the seven times they were No. 1. Manning made it to the Super Bowl three of the last four times he had the No. 1 seed.

Tennessee is going to lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over Houston on Sunday. The Titans are very good. But they have the fourth best quarterback in the AFC in Ryan Tannehill (behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow). My sense is most Bills fans fear Kansas City more than Tennessee.