Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever

I don’t love the Buffalo Bills’ chances of winning three games in a row in the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl.
I like their chances of beating any one team in the playoffs. But three straight? They just haven’t shown enough consistency this season, and they have weaknesses that are bound to be exposed over the course of three games in the AFC playoffs.
The Bills are not looking straight to February. Instead, ahead of their regular season finale, they’re balancing their new standard of making the playoffs with the goals still on the table.
However, take a look at the playoff landscape. Who looks like an overwhelming favorite?
Nobody. The ticket to the Super Bowl in the AFC is more up for grabs than ever this year.
It's not like the days when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick held the No. 1 seed. Or when the road to the Super Bowl went through a No. 1 seed with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl six of the seven times they were No. 1. Manning made it to the Super Bowl three of the last four times he had the No. 1 seed.
The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule.
Tennessee is going to lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over Houston on Sunday. The Titans are very good. But they have the fourth best quarterback in the AFC in Ryan Tannehill (behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow). My sense is most Bills fans fear Kansas City more than Tennessee.
The Chiefs are a near-lock to beat Denver on Saturday and get the No. 2 seed. Kansas City has given up 34 points to Cincinnati, 27 to Tennessee, 38 to Buffalo and 36 to Baltimore. With Mahomes, the Chiefs are mighty, for sure. But their defense was performing a little better when they won the AFC in 2019 and 2020.
Cincinnati is on fire after its shootout win over the Chiefs. The Bengals’ defense is ranked 29th, and the offensive line is suspect. The Bengals have allowed 51 sacks and have the second worst sack rate in the league.
The Bills lost to Jacksonville. The Colts have Carson Wentz at QB. The Patriots have Mac Jones.
There are warts on every contender.
The Bills continue to have their full roster available to them, with no players or coaches on the league’s Covid list, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.
All of which brings us to this week’s games and the AFC seeding probabilities.
Job One for Buffalo is beating the Jets, who the Bills spanked 45-17 in Week 10. That was with journeyman Mike White at quarterback. Rookie Zack Wilson is back, and he played well against Tampa on Sunday. The Bucs needed a Brady magic act to win 28-24 in the final seconds. What did that result say to the Bills?
“They're playing good football, that's what it should say,” Sean McDermott said Wednesday. “We talked about it this morning, in fact. Their last three games, they've led at halftime and then taken the defending world champs to the brink last week. So we've got to be ready to go in and continue to improve on our end. Every team is dangerous in the NFL. ... We saw that with Jacksonville on paper and with the record, but at the end of the day, they beat us. So records don't matter. We've got to get ourselves ready to go.”
If all the favorites win, the Bills will have the No. 4 seed and a meeting with No. 5 New England at home. Win that one and the next game most likely would be at No. 1-seeded Tennessee. Tough. But the Bills lost in the final seconds in Nashville 34-31 in Week 6, and that was one of the few games this year where Tennessee had its three “Monstars” – Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.
That’s not a terrible path for the Bills. It leaves Kansas City, Cincinnati and Indianapolis to fight it out in the first two rounds.
However, there will be drama in the 1 p.m. game Sunday when Cincinnati visits Cleveland. The Bengals are going to sit Burrow, and Baker Mayfield is out. That means a matchup of backup QBs; Brandon Allen for the Bengals and Case Keenum for the Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday he’s not sure how many starters will play for his team.
Five Bengals starters are currently on the Covid-19 list.
The Bengals don’t seem to care if they’re the third or the fourth seed. Or maybe they do care, and they’d rather avoid Kansas City in the second round.
If the Browns beat the Bengals and the Raiders beat the Chargers, then it’s No. 6 Las Vegas at No. 3 Buffalo in the first round (as long as New England beats Miami). That’s the best possible wild-card matchup for Buffalo. If the Browns win and the Chargers win, then it’s No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 3 Buffalo.
If Cleveland wins, all of Western New York will be rooting for the Raiders on Sunday night.
The record of No. 1 seeds in the NFL since 2000 isn’t as great as you might think. Fifty percent in the AFC and NFC have made the Super Bowl in the last 21 years. Take away the nine times Brady and Manning were No. 1 seeds, and only 37% of top seeds have made the Super Bowl.
It’s a wide open playoff season.