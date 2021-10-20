Mark Gaughan: Bills' D must solve pressure problem on Ryan Tannehill

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is going to have to find some way to get more heat on quarterback Ryan Tannehill if it meets the Tennessee Titans again this season.
The Titans are the favorite to win the AFC South, so a meeting with the Bills in the playoffs is conceivable.
"There’s no doubt about it – Monday hurt," Jay Skurski says. "The Bills, though, are still a very good team, with the potential to be great. Falling a couple inches short against the Titans doesn’t change that."
The Bills needed a little more pass rush or a little more tight man-to-man coverage – or some combination – in the 34-31 loss Monday in Nashville.
Tannehill killed the Bills with passes to the middle of the field, where he did almost all his damage. He was 15 of 19 for 146 yards on passes between the numbers.
When the Bills were in zone coverage, play-action fakes sucked the linebackers toward the line of scrimmage and created big windows into which Tannehill threw. When they were in man coverage, star receiver A.J. Brown was tough to cover.
Cole Beasley, the team’s veteran slot receiver, had a prominent spot Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, playing 67 of 77 offensive snaps (87%) in a 34-31 loss.
“I thought our efficiency throwing the football was much better,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Came up with some big passes. I thought the line played well. I thought there was some good pockets, especially on third down. That's an excellent football team. ... They've got some really good players. It was a huge challenge. Obviously came down to just a few critical plays."
There’s no simple solution against a Titans offense that is one of the most potent in the NFL when its three big stars – Derrick Henry, Brown and Julio Jones – are on the field. Tennessee has averaged 31 points per game in its last 29 games with Tannehill as the starting quarterback.
How did the lowly Jets manage to upset the Titans and sack Tannehill seven times? Both Brown and Jones missed the game due to injury. Tennessee is a lot easier to defend when you don’t have to worry about anyone but Henry.
Brown caught seven passes for 91 yards. Brown had three catches for 56 yards off play-action fakes on the final three drives.
“Had some really big plays coming off the play-action,” Tannehill said. “Getting open by a lot. Being able to catch and run. When he's able to do that, we're making explosive plays and moving the football. Made a couple sideline adjustments that allowed him to have some more opportunities and he took advantage of them.”
The Titans running back found all sorts of ways to put space between himself and Bills defenders Monday night as the Titans edged the Bills 34-31.
Given the threat of both Brown and Jones, the Bills decided it was too dangerous to keep fewer than seven men back in coverage.
Too conservative? They will have to think hard about it if there’s another meeting with Tennessee.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier blitzed Tannehill – sending five or more rushers at him – just twice in 30 dropbacks. Tannehill was 2 for 2 on those plays for 62 yards. That included one of the few outside-the-numbers completions – the 48-yarder to Jones. The Bills had the play defended well , but safety Micah Hyde didn’t get his head around as the ball arrived. It caromed off his helmet and Jones made a great catch along the sideline.
The other blitz was a big play, too. It came on a fourth-and-2 situation from the Buffalo 29 in the third quarter. The Bills rushed five, but Jones beat Levi Wallace in man coverage on a crossing route.
The Bills did mix up their rushes by sending a linebacker or defensive back as a fourth man in a “zone dog” pressure (a defensive lineman dropped back into coverage). But those didn’t create enough pressure, either. Tannehill was 3 for 4 for 34 yards on those plays.
The Bills probably needed more creative four-man rushes to try to get heat on Tannehill up the middle.
Frazier sacrificed some pass rush ability by using Efe Obada at defensive end instead of A.J. Epenesa, who was inactive.
That gave the Bills a more veteran presence in setting the edge while trying to contain Henry’s rushing.
Obada, who did his best work rushing from the interior for Carolina last year, did not really get any pressures in 10 pass-rush plays. He kind of flashed across Tannehill’s face on the interception by Jordan Poyer.
Jerry Hughes had five pressures in the game. Mario Addison had two.
Arizona found a way to sack Tannehill six times in Week 1. Seattle sacked him three times in Week 2. Those two games were with both Brown and Jones on the field.