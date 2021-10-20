Mark Gaughan: Bills' D must solve pressure problem on Ryan Tannehill

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is going to have to find some way to get more heat on quarterback Ryan Tannehill if it meets the Tennessee Titans again this season.

The Titans are the favorite to win the AFC South, so a meeting with the Bills in the playoffs is conceivable.

The Bills needed a little more pass rush or a little more tight man-to-man coverage – or some combination – in the 34-31 loss Monday in Nashville.

Tannehill killed the Bills with passes to the middle of the field, where he did almost all his damage. He was 15 of 19 for 146 yards on passes between the numbers.

When the Bills were in zone coverage, play-action fakes sucked the linebackers toward the line of scrimmage and created big windows into which Tannehill threw. When they were in man coverage, star receiver A.J. Brown was tough to cover.

“I thought our efficiency throwing the football was much better,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Came up with some big passes. I thought the line played well. I thought there was some good pockets, especially on third down. That's an excellent football team. ... They've got some really good players. It was a huge challenge. Obviously came down to just a few critical plays."