Mark Gaughan: Aaron Rodgers, Packers are a cautionary tale for Bills, their fans

Aaron Rodgers was 27 years old when he led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl title in the 2010 NFL season.

He still was in the early prime of his career. The Packers’ roster was loaded.

A lot of Green Bay fans would have taken out a second mortgage to bet on Rodgers leading the Packers back to the Super Bowl during his career. Surely, another Lombardi was in their future.

Nope. Not only hasn’t Rodgers won another title, he and the Packers haven’t even gotten back to the Super Bowl in the past 11 seasons. That is despite the fact that Green Bay has been to the playoffs nine more times. The Packers have lost as the home favorite in the playoffs four of those seasons, the past two years as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Rodgers and the Packers are a cautionary tale for the Buffalo Bills and their fans entering Sunday’s game in Orchard Park.

What lessons can the Bills’ take from Rodgers’ playoff futility?

1. Every season as a top contender is precious, and every wasted opportunity is a lasting scar.

2. The star quarterback needs to be great in the postseason.

3. The front office can’t afford to take a passive approach. That doesn’t mean mortgaging the future like the Rams did last year. But the sit-on-your-hands school of general managing doesn’t usually get you onto a confetti-strewn podium with Roger Goodell in February.

After last season, the Bills know all about squandered opportunities. Does any Western New Yorker think the Bills would have lost at home to Cincinnati if they had hung on in Kansas City last January?

Cry me a river, Packers fans might say.

The Packers lost at home last season as the No. 1 seed to San Francisco 13-10 on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown with 4:41 left.

They lost at home as the No. 1 seed in 2020. They blew a 12-point lead in the last three minutes and lost a playoff in Seattle in 2014. They blew a fourth-quarter lead at home to the Niners in 2013. They lost at home as a 15-1 No. 1 seed to the Giants in 2011.

The Bills are looking great 35% of the way through this season. But as last season showed, they can’t afford a toe-stubbing, like the loss at Jacksonville.

Von Miller thinks the Bills have the perspective and mindset to withstand the grind of the next three months of regular-season battles.

“I feel like we're so in tune with our mindset,” the star defensive end said after Wednesday’s practice. “We are so in tune with our purpose, and we have a firm grasp on our intention on how to get it done ... Even though we are really, really good, it's a lot of guys that still have a chip on their shoulder. Bills Mafia, you know, they still have a chip on their shoulder. Josh Allen, as great as he's playing, he still has this chip on his shoulder, and it's contagious. You just want to go out there and take advantage of each and every moment.”

As great a career as Rodgers has had, his postseason record leaves something for a first-ballot Hall of Famer to desire. He’s 7-9 in the playoffs since the Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

Failing to outduel San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo in January was a bad “L” for Rodgers. Rodgers came up short in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay the year before. He produced only one touchdown in the playoff loss to Seattle.

At some point, the quarterback has to share the blame for not getting his team over the hump.

It is encouraging for Bills fans that Josh Allen has been mostly heroic in the playoffs in his young career. If the Bills are going to get to the Super Bowl, it is surely going to take great play from their most talented player.

The Packers also are subject to some criticism for not being proactive enough in player personnel. Green Bay’s drafting and development program the past 20 years has been exceptional.

Former general manager Ted Thompson believed in a home-grown roster. He did little in free agency. He kept the Packers above water on the salary cap. But there were some seasons in which Green Bay could have used some reinforcements. There were some years a depleted defensive secondary needed a little more help and didn’t get it.

Current GM Brian Gutekunst has been more proactive, but has left himself open to criticism this season by leaving Rodgers without a top receiving weapon.

No one could ever accuse Bills GM Brandon Beane of channeling an inner Darcy Regier. Beane has orchestrated a textbook blueprint for how to build around a franchise quarterback, using all methods (draft, trade, free agency).

Will Beane need to make another move, even a minor roster booster, at the trade deadline next week? The answer, probably, is no. But there is some external pressure for this reason: What if Kansas City makes a move? That has to be a concern for the Bills’ front office.

The players are preaching the day-to-day, week-to-week mantra. They don’t want a slip-up to negate the importance of last week’s big win over the Chiefs.

“I think it's the foundation that Coach McDermott has set for this team,” Allen said. “I think it's the vets that the front office has brought into our locker room. And the constant, consistent messaging that Coach McDermott has given out to us. We're just trying to be the best versions of ourselves and steadily improve and be playoff caliber. That's our standard. So, everything we can do to go 1-0 each week is what we're trying to do.”

That’s the kind of focus the team will need to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs. As Packers fans can attest, that’s no guarantee. But Bills fans have to hope that a decade from now, they’re not looking back and lamenting a string of missed opportunities.