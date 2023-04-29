Bills fans of a certain age were left largely befuddled by the choice of Josh Richards to announce the Bills' third-round pick at the NFL draft Friday night.

The NFL announced a number of players and legends who would announce picks Friday in the second and third rounds. Fred Jackson handled the Bills' second-round pick, including a shoutout to the late super fan Ezra "Pancho Billa" Castro.

Richards was certainly energetic noting that the Chiefs had won last year (while also saluting KC BBQ) and that the Bills were on their way this season.

A few facts about Richards:

• He is a 21-year-old from outside Toronto.

• By 14, he had earned the designation as a "social media influencer."

• Lived in the Sway House LA with other content creators before deciding to focus on music.

• Has sponsorship deals with Reebok and HouseParty.

• Has had movie roles in "Summertime Dropouts" and "Brothers Keeper."

• Has a record deal with Warner Records.

• Is the chief strategy officer for Triller.

• Has a net worth of $15 million.

As one Twitter user put it, "the olds not knowing Josh Richards is very funny," but here is a sampling of other reactions:

Not going to make a big deal out of it.. but the @BuffaloBills could've given that Josh Richards draft announcement to hundreds of more deserving people.. Someone fighting health issues.. A military vet..Cancer survivors...Ect.. #BillsMafia — Dah Knicks (@adub182821) April 29, 2023

The Bills let Josh Richards announce a draft pick 😂😂 🤦🏿‍♂️ sad night for bills mafia — GRAYSON (@KAIECEEXOTIC) April 29, 2023

Why did Josh Richards announce the bills pick? — IR2 (@ianromesser) April 29, 2023

Wonder what my dad thought watching Josh Richards announce the bills pick — Tuco (@tweet_guy23) April 29, 2023

Makes sense South Canadian team being represented by no other the Josh Richards Hahahahahahaha!!!!!🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/gzyqQTFsG4 — Mike B.🇺🇸🇩🇴 Red Eye Co-Founder Jets#Yanks#NYK (@JakeNYJ18) April 29, 2023

After Fred Jackson rocked it with the Pancho mention, this Canadian influencer Josh Richards…just didn’t work. — Amy Gibbons (@Amyonthedock) April 29, 2023

I’m too old to know who Josh Richards is:( — Lucky Prak (@cactusprak) April 29, 2023

Why did Josh Richards announce our pick man I hate it https://t.co/rmBuM9pS9N — . (@biggestroii) April 29, 2023

The olds not knowing who Josh Richards is is very very funny — Ryan Cretacci (@rmc_1492) April 29, 2023

Josh Richards get off my tv — Second Take (@2nd_take) April 29, 2023

I didn’t know who Josh Richards was until a minute ago. I wish I could go back in time. — Kevin Haggerty (@KevinRHaggerty) April 29, 2023

No way a supposedly serious franchise like the Bills allowed Josh Richards to call our their pick lmaooo. Unserious — Jack (@DubNation821) April 29, 2023

Imagine working ur whole life to get drafted to get announced by Josh Richards — cade (@cadepiper32) April 29, 2023