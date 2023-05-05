Is this a make-or-break season for the Buffalo Bills and their Super Bowl championship aspirations?

That was the question asked of Bills General Manager Brandon Beane on Thursday by Jim Rome, with the preface from Rome that he understands the organization has a sense of urgency to win every year.

You can find the video clips from Beane's introductory press conference in May 2017 when he said the goal is "sustained success." That has not wavered.

"I don’t think it is," Beane told Rome. "There are some moves that we could do that would say we’re all in for this year and then have a tear down. We’ve been diligent with the cap to try to avoid that type of situation.

"It’s not easy, especially when you have a top 10 quarterback, great receiver, Tre White, Von (Miller) and some of these guys. Ultimately, we think we’ve got a plan to continue to go for it year after year and hopefully we can find a way to pull that title home for Buffalo sooner rather than later."

Beane touched on the selection of Dalton Kincaid, Josh Allen, Latavius Murray and Von Miller during the segment.

Earlier in the week, Beane referred to Miller as a "genetic freak" in regard to his rehab from a torn ACL and suggested the Bills might have to hold Miller back from playing. Remember the steady approach the Bills took with White and his rehab from ACL surgery last season.

"Von’s doing really well," Beane said. "He’s hitting all his markers. He did it at the end of the year. The good thing about Von is he’s torn an ACL before. Sometimes that’s half the battle, knowing what the rehab is like physically and mentally. He’s in a good head space and he knows his body, been through some things. We missed him down the stretch and we’ll be excited to get him back.

"I don’t think Week 1 is out of the question. I know that’s his goal. It’s too early to say if we would kinda let him go out there then. We want to make sure he’s truly ready and we can have him down the stretch."