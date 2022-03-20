Loudest cheer at NCAA Tournament in Buffalo? Bills GM Brandon Beane, of course

How much does Buffalo love Bills General Manager Brandon Beane right about now?
The Saturday evening session of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center drew a full house of 18,299, more than 2,000 better than each of Thursday's doubleheaders. The NCAAs will return for their eighth run in Buffalo in 2026.
One of the loudest roars of the night came when Beane was shown on the Jumbotron sitting in a suite.
The cheers grew even more when Beane gave a wave, and the crowd broke out in "Let's Go Buffalo" chants.
Huge cheer for Brandon Beane. No @VonMiller sighting yet. #MarchMadness #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/R0A4HLorC1— Tommy Gallagher 🏡 😷 (@tgallagher66) March 20, 2022
News Sports Reporter Mike Harrington contributed to this report.