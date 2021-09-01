Lots of good news on injury front for Bills; 15 players signed to practice squad

Observations from Wednesday's Buffalo Bills practice:
1. The news on the injury front was mostly excellent for the Bills as they held an hourlong open practice at Highmark Stadium.
Cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson – each of whom sat out the exhibition finale against Green Bay with minor injuries – were on the field practicing. Johnson and Jackson were wearing red, non-contact jerseys, but both were running around well.
Also back practicing were defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, receiver Isaiah McKenzie, tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Tommy Sweeney, all of whom missed the Chicago game.
Phillips’ return from a knee injury is key because the Bills will want all their run-stoppers healthy for the season opener against a Pittsburgh team that drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round.
McKenzie, back from a shoulder injury, also was wearing a red jersey, but he was fielding punts and running around well with the offense.
McKenzie’s return is critical because of his role as the primary return man and because his backup on returns, rookie Marquez Stevenson, is out with a foot injury. Stevenson is landing him on the injured reserve list for at least the first three games. Stevenson returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown against Chicago two weeks ago.
“His foot has still been nagging him,” Beane said. “He actually had re-hurt it before that punt return against the Bears, and believe it or not still took that thing back. And that's why he got shut down then. It's still nagging him. The best thing is to let it calm down, so we'll put him down.”
Defensive end Jerry Hughes, who played in the exhibition game vs. Green Bay, was on the field but did not practice on a veteran rest day.
Reserve safety Jaquan Johnson, who has been out with a knee injury, was on the field in his jersey but did not participate.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was listed on the injury report with a calf issue.
Safety Micah Hyde was excused for personal reasons.
2. The Bills’ quarterback cuts worked out just as the team planned.
Backups Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were signed to the team’s practice squad, giving the team four quarterbacks, with Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky on the active roster.
Also signed to the practice squad were 13 others, all of whom spent training camp with Buffalo. They were: offensive linemen Jack Anderson and Jamil Douglas, running back Antonio Williams, receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry, tight end Quintin Morris, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive end Mike Love, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, safety Josh Thomas and cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin, Cam Lewis and Rachad Wildgoose.