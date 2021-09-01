Lots of good news on injury front for Bills; 15 players signed to practice squad

“His foot has still been nagging him,” Beane said. “He actually had re-hurt it before that punt return against the Bears, and believe it or not still took that thing back. And that's why he got shut down then. It's still nagging him. The best thing is to let it calm down, so we'll put him down.”

Defensive end Jerry Hughes, who played in the exhibition game vs. Green Bay, was on the field but did not practice on a veteran rest day.

Reserve safety Jaquan Johnson, who has been out with a knee injury, was on the field in his jersey but did not participate.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was listed on the injury report with a calf issue.

Safety Micah Hyde was excused for personal reasons.

2. The Bills’ quarterback cuts worked out just as the team planned.

Backups Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were signed to the team’s practice squad, giving the team four quarterbacks, with Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky on the active roster.