'Lot of grown men crying': Bills GM Brandon Beane recounts time with Damar Hamlin in hospital

Dr. William Knight IV came into the room at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Thursday morning with an update for Brandon Beane.

‘‘You're not gonna believe it,” Knight told Beane.

What would Beane not believe at this point? All week long, the Buffalo Bills General Manager had seen the unimaginable. He watched Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old professional athlete, collapse in cardiac arrest. He watched the game get postponed, indefinitely at the time. Beane watched support then pour into from all over. He watched donations swell into the millions. If you had told Beane any of this at kickoff Monday night, surely he wouldn’t have believed any of it.

But Knight, the director of the hospital's emergency medicine program, had news that was worth seeing and believing: Hamlin was responding. He was giving hand signals and nodding.

Beane wanted to go back in to see Hamlin right then, but was told the medical team still had to work through a few things.

But soon, Beane, head athletic trainer Nate Breske and assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards were able to see him.

“Just able to hug him, and the grip strength that he had, I told Mario (Damar's father) I'm not a crier, but man it was emotional," Beane said Friday. “A lot of grown men in there crying yesterday. Something I'll never forget.”

On Friday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight and he was able to speak.

Beane stayed in Cincinnati to be with Hamlin and his family, getting to see and support the Hamlins as Damar began to recover.

The overall decision to stay was easy.

“It's real simple,” Beane said. “It's what would you want someone to do for your son?”

The hard part was recognizing not everyone could stay. Plenty of people wanted to remain in Cincinnati, Beane said, including coach Sean McDermott. But they knew the players in Buffalo would need support, too, once they returned.

Beane said he and McDermott had just a matter of minutes to decide, especially with the schedule up in the air. Both needed to be leaders, they decided, even if that meant separating across states.

“That's why I love Sean,” Beane said. “We were able to work this through and he did a great job (in Buffalo).”

Beane and Breske have returned to Buffalo; Richards remains in Cincinnati.

“I just think that is a testament of our entire building, because if we all could have stayed, we would have stayed,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “So, I think Brandon took that initiative to carry everybody on his back of us being present there. … I definitely tip my hat to every person that has stayed back.”

One thing that has made Hamlin’s remarkable recovery more understandable to Beane was getting to spend more time with his parents, Mario and Nina.

“Just being near them these last few days, they should put a handbook together of how to deal with a life-threatening situation with your child,” Beane said.

Beane got to learn more about Hamlin’s 7-year-old brother, Damir, who calls Hamlin after games to tell him what he did wrong. Damir couldn’t be in the ICU, a precaution from his age to flu, but Mario Hamlin showed Beane videos of Damir’s wrestling.

Beane learned from Nina about how humble Hamlin's toy drive goals when he started a GoFundMe in 2020 as a student at Pitt. That campaign has generated more than $7 million since Monday.

“We were laughing and she's like, ‘He just wanted $2,500 for this thing,’ ” Beane said.

Sometimes, in the three toy drives he already held, there were disagreements over which kid would get which toy.

“I was like, ‘You're gonna be passing out cars next year, not toys,’ ” Beane said.

They needed those moments of levity and solace. The group knew how severe Hamlin’s situation was. Doctors were transparent about that.

“When anyone that's had loved ones in life-threatening situations, the doctor explained it to us, it’s going to be two steps forward, one step back,” Beane said. “They're always giving you best case, worst case.”

The remarkable recovery that has transpired so far has been possible for a few reasons.

“It speaks to his age, his incredible fitness, and then again, I don’t think that we could emphasize enough the immediate medical response,” Knight said Thursday.

Beane said he could see some things going well early. The care team had to flip Hamlin to a prone position, or face-down, early Tuesday morning, around 5:30 or 6. The next step would be telling.

“When we left on Tuesday night they said, ‘Listen, he's handling this well, but the big thing will be when we flip him back. How does he handle that?’ ” Beane said. “Sometimes, the way it was explained to me is, you flip them for an hour, but they start to struggle again so you got to flip them back. And if you can't get them to be able to lay back on their back, then there's other procedures that have to be done, without getting too deep into the weeds.”

Hamlin did great.

“So, when they said later that day, ‘Hey, he's handling this great, that is great news. And that tells us that he's out of the woods from the worst kind of scenario,’ ” Beane said. “And so, you started to feel relief.”

Beane was still cautious about his optimism. But he felt momentum. He believed.

“From that point on, it just seems like things were trending up,” Beane said. “And then yesterday morning (Thursday), you walk in there, and he's responding to commands – was absolutely not what I thought I was going to hear, and it was just definitely tears of joy.”