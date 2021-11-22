Lot 7 nuptials: Couple gets married in Bills tailgate lot where they met three years ago

Cathy Maunz and Steve MacWilliams tied the bow on a romantic story tinged with Zubaz.

The couple got married Sunday morning during a ceremony in Lot 7 of Highmark Stadium before the Buffalo Bills took on the Indianapolis Colts.

The nuptials came about three years after Maunz and MacWilliams first met in the same parking lot before Thurman Thomas' Wall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday Night Football, Oct. 29, 2018. A return to the beginning was only fitting.

"We decided two weeks ago to get married this weekend at the tailgate exactly where we met," said Cathy, who lives outside Pittsburgh, with Steve. "We’ve talked about it for two years and decided not to wait anymore."

The visuals were captured by Cathy's friend, Lora Ormsbee, a lifelong Bills fan and season ticket holder from Erie, Pa.

