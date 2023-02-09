PHOENIX – Takeo Spikes and Lorenzo Alexander know exactly what Tremaine Edmunds is going through.

The two former Buffalo Bills linebackers can relate to the situation that currently faces Edmunds, who will become an unrestricted free agent next month after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Bills.

Both Spikes and Alexander changed teams multiple times in their respective careers through free agency, so they understand that a player will always need to look out for his own interests. Of course, they also both still bleed Bills red, white and blue, and for that reason, would like to see Edmunds return in 2023.

During a break Tuesday from the sixth annual “Safe Zone Activity Day” hosted by NFL executive Troy Vincent and his wife, Tommi, at Benard Black Entrepreneurial Academy during Super Bowl LVII week, both Spikes and Alexander spoke to The Buffalo News about Edmunds’ time in Buffalo and whether that might continue.

“I can look at this from many perspectives. You have to understand what you bring to the table as a player and know that if you're successful in a system – not saying that you're a system player – but there is something to be said for knowing when you're comfortable and you know what's expected of you,” Spikes said. “He's checked off every box on that list since he's been there. If you decide to move on and go somewhere else, make sure you have that same support, make sure that they're putting a premium emphasis on making sure that you're comfortable in that defense and providing you with the people that you need in front of you in order to be successful. I think that's the way I would look at it from a free-agent standpoint.

“From Buffalo's perspective, every player is under the microscope. If you're looking to let him go, then who can you bring in that can do what he was able to do? Can you find somebody who can make an upgrade? Waiting three or four years to give you the production that he gave you, like, you could have just kept him.”

Spikes joined the Bills prior to the 2003 season and made the Pro Bowl that year and in 2004. He attributed a big part of his success in Buffalo to lining up next to London Fletcher. The Bills, of course, have a similarly solid pairing at linebacker right now with Edmunds and Matt Milano.

“I’m a big fan of Tremaine and Matt Milano playing with each other,” Spikes said. “For me, I played some of my best years with another guy beside me who was great in his own right. Even though we weren’t competing ... we were competing. That's huge. The chemistry is everything. I think that's important.”

Spikes and Edmunds actually trained together before the 2018 draft. Alexander, meanwhile, was Edmunds’ teammate with the Bills from 2018-19 before retiring.

“You know, I'm biased. I helped bring him in the league and helped him play a significant role,” Alexander said. “I know what type of man he is. I know what type of value he brings outside of the game of football to that community and organization. He's definitely earned the right to be paid. Unfortunately, the sad part about it, it may not be with Buffalo. A guy like that, I think you miss when you let him go, so from my perspective, you want to try to pay him, but I know you can't pay everybody.”

Edmunds doesn’t turn 25 until May – a factor that can’t be understated in its importance as he enters free agency. Although he’s been an NFL starter for five years, it’s reasonable to think he has not yet reached his prime.

“Tremaine is a young man,” Alexander said. “He has a significant amount more runway and what that means for his growth as a football player and a man. ... For me, you want to keep guys like that around. He's just getting into it, just growing as a man and maturity from a physical standpoint. You think about it, back in the day, you come out (of college) at 22, this would really be his third season. Do you want to waste all that stuff that you invested, that's about to mature? I think people are so used to saying, ‘We want you to make all these splash plays,’ but he's doing his job at a high level. That stuff will come. You don't want to move on from a guy like that.”

Edmunds finished the 2023 season with a team-leading 102 tackles and one sack, six tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and one interception. He also served as a team captain. For his career, he has 565 tackles in the regular season (making at least 100 every year), 32 tackles for loss, 35 passes defensed, five interceptions and 6.5 sacks.

“Walking back into the locker room after being away from him from some time, there has definitely been a significant amount of growth in the way that he carries himself, the way he speaks. The way guys respond to him,” Alexander said. “You've got to figure out what that looks like, especially when you have other prominent leaders that have been there throughout his tenure. So trying to figure out who you are and developing your own voice, it takes time. ... His presence, it's understated, and the impact that he makes is understated as well.”