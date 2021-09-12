Looking out for No. 1: Emmanuel Sanders chose Buffalo after advisor spent years touting city

But in time, his star continued to rise.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sanders set what were then career highs in his final season with the Steelers in 2013, finishing with 67 catches for 740 yards and six touchdowns. He started 10 of 16 games.

“That guy has performed at a high level for a long time in this league,” Tomlin said. “I think a catalyst for his performance is his toughness. He’s one of those guys that’s really tough. We probably have a better understanding of that than most. He’s wiry strong. I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s had the consistent success that he’s had over an extended period of time in his career.”

Sanders has amassed 662 catches for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns and been named to two Pro Bowls in 11 seasons.

But the statistics and accolades don’t paint the full picture.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“You look at what he did last year in kind of switching through a couple of different quarterbacks,” Allen said. “He had a lot of success last year. And obviously, throughout his career, he's been one of the best receivers in the game. Watching him on film is fun. He's still got a lot of juice left.