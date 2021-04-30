Look at potential options for the Bills on Day 2 of NFL draft

Cross edge rusher off the Buffalo Bills’ list of draft needs.
Plenty of spots remained to be filled on the roster as the NFL conducts the second and third rounds of the draft Friday night.
Quarterbacks dominated the first half of the draft, with five going in the first 15 picks. Here’s how the second round may play out Friday night.
Here are some players to keep an eye on at key positions now that the Bills selected Miami's Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cornerback: Good-case scenario options at outside cornerback for the Bills at pick No. 61 in the second round would be Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu or Georgia’s Tyson Campbell.
The Bills like cornerbacks with arms at least 32 inches long. Even more of a requirement: They demand corners who are capable tacklers.
Melifonwu is a big corner at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 205 pounds, with 32 1/4-inch arms. He ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds, impressive for his size. Campbell is 6-1, 193, with 32-inch arms. He ran the 40 in between 4.39 and 4.44 seconds. Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. wasn't taken in the first round. It seems far-fetched to think he will last until the Bills' second-round pick comes around.
If the Bills wait until the third round at cornerback, options could include: Minnesota’s Benjamin St. Juste, Michigan’s Ambry Thomas, Central Arkansas’ Robert Rochell. A slot corner who looks like a good fit and might last to the third round is Michigan State’s Shakur Brown. St. Juste is unusually tall, at 6-3, and he’s a strong tackler. He ran fast enough, 4.51. Thomas is feisty, a good tackler, and can play inside or outside. He ran 4.39. Brown enjoyed a strong 2020 season, but might not have the speed the Bills want. He ran 4.61.
Bills slot corner Taron Johnson is entering the last year of his contract. An outside corner would join the battle for a starting job with incumbents Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.
Offensive line: The Bills’ need on the interior of the offensive line is more long term than immediate. But the Bills easily can get out of the contracts of center Mitch Morse and guard Jon Feliciano after the 2021 season. It might be a good time to develop someone who could be an upgrade on either of those players come 2022.
A good option at center in the second round is Ohio State’s Josh Myers, a two-year starter and a team captain in 2020. The same goes for Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Quinn Meinerz of Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. Humphrey was a three-year starter, was a top high school wrestler in Oklahoma and comes from a wrestling family, factors endearing to Bills coach Sean McDermott, the former prep national champion wrestler. Myers and Meinerz also could play guard. The top guards who could be an option at No. 61 include Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis.
The Bills should have some good options on the interior offensive line in the third round, too, at pick No. 93. Davis might last that long. Others who could be attractive are Illinois’ Kendrick Green and Tennessee’s Trey Smith.
Defensive tackle: The Bills have an out on Star Lotulelei’s contract after the 2021 season. His backup, Harrison Phillips, is entering the final year of his contract.
Maybe the best option would be North Carolina State’s Alim McNeill, a 6-2, 317-pounder who is adept at Lotulelei’s 1-technique position, opposite a shoulder of the center. McNeill should be drafted on Day 2, but it’s tough to tell where. Some draftniks have him rated as high as the mid-50s. Some rate him closer to 100th overall. The Bills would be lucky to get him at No. 93. Another option is Southern California’s Mario Tuipulotu, a 6-2, 308-pounder. He’s probably a third-rounder, not a second-rounder.
If McNeil is gone, the Bills might want to wait to early in the third day to try to land a 1-technique defensive tackle.
Tight end: The favored target is Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble, a little raw but a superb athlete and an outstanding blocker. No. 61 might be too early to take him, meaning there might be better players on the Bills’ board at that point. He might not last to No. 93. If it’s not Tremble, the guess is the Bills will wait until the third day of the draft to find a tight end.