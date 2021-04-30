Look at potential options for the Bills on Day 2 of NFL draft

Cross edge rusher off the Buffalo Bills’ list of draft needs.

Plenty of spots remained to be filled on the roster as the NFL conducts the second and third rounds of the draft Friday night.

Second round mock draft: Bills shift their focus to the other side of the ball Quarterbacks dominated the first half of the draft, with five going in the first 15 picks. Here’s how the second round may play out Friday night.

Here are some players to keep an eye on at key positions now that the Bills selected Miami's Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cornerback: Good-case scenario options at outside cornerback for the Bills at pick No. 61 in the second round would be Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu or Georgia’s Tyson Campbell.

The Bills like cornerbacks with arms at least 32 inches long. Even more of a requirement: They demand corners who are capable tacklers.

Melifonwu is a big corner at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 205 pounds, with 32 1/4-inch arms. He ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds, impressive for his size. Campbell is 6-1, 193, with 32-inch arms. He ran the 40 in between 4.39 and 4.44 seconds. Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. wasn't taken in the first round. It seems far-fetched to think he will last until the Bills' second-round pick comes around.

Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush.