Longtime Bills fan mourned: ‘Section 123 will never be the same’

Kevin Breen had known David Prince since high school in suburban Rochester.

They shared plenty through the years, but notably their love for the Bills.

On the day his favorite team played in the AFC Championship Game, Prince tragically died in a snowmobile accident in Perinton. Prince and his 2-year-old daughter, Sunny, crashed when the sled went down a hill, and hit a fence and a tree, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Prince, 34, died shortly thereafter at a local hospital. Sunny, who was sitting in front of her dad, was not seriously injured.

Prince and Breen attended the Bills’ victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round and were season ticket holders for more than 15 years. Breen said Prince was his best friend, his best man and said he was glad they got to experience one Bills playoff game together.

“Section 123 at the Ralph will never be the same,” Breen said. “In the game of life, Carmy truly was the GOAT.”

While most called him Dave, Breen used an old high school nickname.