Living an NFL dream: Childhood friends Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates

"Damar's will and his mindset to always win and get better is what has gotten him to this level," Brown said. "He knows he's not the cream of the crop, athletic-wise. There are a lot of guys who have instincts. But his preparation is the key.

"These kids see that and they're like, 'I don't have to go to Florida, I don't have to go to North Carolina, I don't have to go to California to train. I can stay right at home and other guys are going to come in from out of town to come train,' " Brown said. "And Aaron's one of the highest-paid NFL players, probably the best defensive player in the league or one of the top three. These kids are saying, 'And it's right in front of my face. All I've got to do is follow what he does and work out with the same trainer. Even if I don't get 100% of what Aaron is, if I get a certain percentage, I'm going to have a long-lasting lifeline in the NFL.'