Living an NFL dream: Childhood friends Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates

It began 15 or so years ago as a childhood friendship for two kids growing up near each other in Pittsburgh – Dane Jackson from West End and Damar Hamlin from McKees Rocks.
They played against each other at 8 and 9 years old in youth football. They scrimmaged against each other while at different high schools. They trained together with a goal of fulfilling college and, ultimately, NFL dreams.
The story would only get better for these two defensive backs who saw themselves as more than friends.
It just so happened they ended up in the same secondary at the University of Pittsburgh – Jackson at cornerback, Hamlin at safety.
"It kind of just happened," Jackson told The Buffalo News by phone. "We had similar interest in it, but we never really talked about it."
It also just so happened they are teammates, once again, on the Buffalo Bills. After making Jackson, 24, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, the Bills selected Hamlin, 23, in the sixth round on May 1. General Manager Brandon Beane said the selection of Hamlin was not prompted by Hamlin's history with Jackson. It just proved to be a nice bonus.
"It's really like a situation I couldn't even imagine in my wildest dreams," Hamlin told reporters Friday after the first practice of Bills minicamp. "Dane's really like a brother to me. We've pretty much been close our whole life."
Before the draft, Jackson periodically would ask Hamlin which NFL team was talking with him the most.
"He told me he talked to the Bills a few times, but I didn't know how they felt about him so I didn't know if it was going to go that far," Jackson said. "But it was a blessing. We grew up together, we played football at Pitt together, and now we get to play at the highest level together. That's stuff childhood friends dream about."
It's far too early to know whether both will find their way onto the Bills' roster together this year, next year or any year. Jackson contributed as a rookie last season and he and Hamlin will have a chance to at least compete for backup spots.
That's especially true for Hamlin, who will look to establish himself as a reliable reserve behind starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. In the case of Jackson, a starting role opposite Tre'Davious White is a possibility.
To be in the mix to any significant extent, Jackson and Hamlin must make a splash with their performances in the offseason, training camp and in preseason games. For Hamlin, that process began Friday and continued through the weekend.
Their experience at Pitt established a solid foundation for what Jackson and Hamlin might one day do in the same defensive backfield.
'Both love the game'
For Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins, who has never had two of his former players join the same NFL team, it served as a clear indication the best is yet to come for Jackson and Hamlin.
"Buffalo has got people that both love the game," Collins told The Buffalo News by phone.
He describes them as "Energizer bunnies" when it comes to effort.
"A lot of people play football," Collins said. "Even though some guys make it to the NFL, some of them still don't have that love for the game, which pushes them to have to wake up every day excited to go learn more about the game. They keep everybody going, and they're both pretty good leaders, and the one thing about both of those guys is people gravitate to them. They insist other guys raise their level of play.
"Both those guys are going to come in and play with a lot of toughness. They're going to give you a lot of effort and they're gonna play with a lot of knowledge. Within those three things right there, I believe that they'll have a good career there and throughout the NFL. They're going to give 110% effort during the play, as well as in the classroom when they're learning the game of football at that level as well.
"I think that's a very good indicator of them being successful in the NFL. ... I believe that they'll both fight and push themselves to be the best that they can be at whatever role that they take."
Much of that attitude was developed while Jackson and Hamlin worked with Pittsburgh-based speed trainer DeWayne Brown of 2/10ths Speed and Agility. Hamlin has worked with Brown since he was nine. Jackson has worked with him since he was in seventh grade.
Brown has trained more than 35 players who have reached the NFL. That includes his most accomplished client, Los Angeles Rams all-world defensive lineman and former Pitt star Aaron Donald, who Brown has trained since Donald was in high school.
Full-body training
"If you look at the drills I do, I'm training you to be athletic," Brown told The Buffalo News by phone. "I actually train Aaron like he's a defensive back. Open up, flipping the hips. So that's why they all could do the same drill, even though Aaron is 265 (pounds). But he moves just as fast as Dane and Damar."
Brown's training with NFL players runs from February through the start of training camp. He puts his clients through a 45-minute workout two to three days per week.
"We do everything within a 10-yard space where they still have to work on a quick burst and fast twitch," Brown said. "Each drill I'm doing, I'm trying to make it coincide with a specific move that is football-related. You're getting linear, ladear, core, explosion, conditioning, footwork, all in one workout."
"You get every aspect of your body working," Jackson said. "From running-wise, cutting, flipping the hips, standing on your toes. It doesn't matter what sport you're in. It can translate into any sport."
The time Jackson and Hamlin spent together as kids and their work with Brown paid dividends while they were at Pitt.
"The more time you're doing stuff outside of normal practice times, you get to know that person even a little bit more and more," Collins said. "With them training together in the offseason, they had a chemistry within themselves and where they can basically be able to communicate with one another on the football field. Both guys understand each other and can kind of feel and understand how to adjust throughout the game within one another.
"Both Dane and Damar are very smart players. They've got a lot of football intelligence, and they feed off each other. Especially towards the end and both of their careers, they were guys that could handle and make on-the-field adjustments from the things that teams were doing to us that we may not have practiced for. They were able to well together, and then kind of go over a lot of those different checks as they went throughout the game.
"It was getting to where they were doing some hand signals that we don't even have, but they know what they're doing."
'Very emotional player'
Jackson was a standout at two high schools – Cornell, as a freshman defensive back and wide receiver, before it dropped football and Quaker Valley, as a quarterback. He also excelled in basketball at Quaker Valley before going full-time to football at Pitt, where he received second-team All-ACC honors in 2019 after leading his team with 12 passes defensed while making 43 tackles and an interception.
Collins sees Jackson benefiting from what he calls a "compete" personality, which goes a long way toward allowing him to finish plays.
"He had a pretty good hip flexibility, where he could drive routes, but most important was his finish," Collins said. "He had a lot of PBU (pass breakups) here, and that's really from his desire to finish the play. In my breakdown, as far as defensive backs, a lot of times I'll say, 'You either got it or you don't within the finishing portion of it.'
"Some of it can be taught, but a lot of is just something about your finish and something about players just having that it factor to be able to get the ball out, when that ball is thrown to you."
As a rookie with the Bills last season, Jackson played in five games and started two. In his first NFL start, against the Jets on Oct. 25, he had an interception. In his second, against Arizona, he recovered a fumble.
"Dane's a very emotional player, but he's a physical player," Collins said. "He's a guy that enjoys competition. Before we even talk about athleticism and things of that nature, those are key characteristics, which he brings to the table. And then, most importantly, he's a very coachable player, so he's going to work his tail off on what he's being coached to do, and he's going to do it with great execution.
"He makes a lot of plays in that regard, from understanding what the technique of his position is on a particular check and then being able to execute that in a game. He has very good technique to be able to get him in a great position to finish the play."
Watching the way Jackson has looked during training sessions, Brown expects him to have a big season this year.
"I told him, 'You ain't walking on air like Aaron, but you're starting to flip right now,' " Brown said. "You see how he's looking in his movements in the drills. You see how he's coming out of his breaks. He's coming out of his breaks so sharp and so clean right now. I'm expecting a great season out of Dane. And Dane is hungry."
After starring at Pittsburgh's Central Catholic, Hamlin led Pitt in tackles in 2018 and 2020, and was second on the team in 2019. For his career, Hamlin had 192 tackles, including 10 for loss.
Though most of his time was spent at safety, he played some snaps at cornerback and slot corner early in his college career.
"I feel safety position is a very tough position at the University of Pittsburgh," Collins said. "Our safeties are on an island. We do a lot of flat-foot scooch reading technique-wise. Damar has got great acceleration. He's got good short-area quickness. He's very cool on the deep half of the field. He has good hip flexion from the standpoint of being able to be almost a standstill and still be able to accelerate and go defend receivers in the way that we play defense."
Of all of Hamlin's traits, the one Brown has long admired is his drive.
"Damar's will and his mindset to always win and get better is what has gotten him to this level," Brown said. "He knows he's not the cream of the crop, athletic-wise. There are a lot of guys who have instincts. But his preparation is the key.
"He puts himself in a position to win at every moment. So his attention to detail, him learning and able to pick things up fast, and then him wanting to be great. He buys into everything."
Pushing Aaron Donald
For Brown, getting players to buy into his training program is easy with having Donald be a regular part of the workouts.
"These kids see that and they're like, 'I don't have to go to Florida, I don't have to go to North Carolina, I don't have to go to California to train. I can stay right at home and other guys are going to come in from out of town to come train,' " Brown said. "And Aaron's one of the highest-paid NFL players, probably the best defensive player in the league or one of the top three. These kids are saying, 'And it's right in front of my face. All I've got to do is follow what he does and work out with the same trainer. Even if I don't get 100% of what Aaron is, if I get a certain percentage, I'm going to have a long-lasting lifeline in the NFL.'
"How hard is that to do when you've got this man sitting right in front of you that you could train with and ask questions?"
According to Brown, Donald especially likes training with Jackson. "Because Dane pushes him," Brown said. "Because Aaron is getting older now and he needs somebody to push him."
"He's always been like a role model to the young guys around Pittsburgh," Jackson said of Donald. "He's a blueprint. He shows us the way. Working out with him just gets us better."
When Jackson and Hamlin go through their speed-training regimen, they aren't only focused on the task at hand. Each session reminds them of when they began envisioning their NFL futures.
"It makes you reflect on how far you've come every time you get to train with D-Brown," Hamlin said. "It just takes you back a little bit and just makes you remember why you started doing this."