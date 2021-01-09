 Skip to main content
Live playoff coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts
Live playoff coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bills stadium for live coverage post

The scene at the stadium before the AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Bills Stadium.

Get caught up for the game with Jay Skurski's scouting report, Vic Carucci's take five and Mark Gaughan's three matchups to watch.

Read the list of Bills inactives here.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

Breaking News