Live coverage: Tyler Bass FG as time expires gives Bills 23-20 win over Ravens

Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he pulled off the helmet of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 21-19 loss.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions in the pile Sunday that l…
Bills quarterback Josh Allen further clarified the “football stuff” that was happening at the bottom of the pile between he and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during Sunday’s game.
Playing under the relentless South Florida sun, players for both the Bills and Miami Dolphins were going down seemingly every other play during Miami’s 21-19 victory.
On Wednesday, Jackson participated in practice for the first time since leaving the game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after a violent collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.
Allen was a leader in the middle of a disaster and the Bills nearly won the game despite missing 60% of the offensive line the Bills traveled with and only two healthy receivers, Kubiak says.
"It was a playoff atmosphere ... I reacted that way, and that’s definitely something I’m going to learn from and make sure it’s corrected moving forward. ... Whenever things like that happen, it’s a good teaching moment for everyone."
"It's the kind of sun that turns grapes into raisins," Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said of the heat during Sunday's game in Miami.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters had to be restrained after screaming in frustration at coach John Harbaugh as the Ravens were coming off the field, according to multiple reports.
The Buffalo Bills had former defensive tackle Justin Zimmer in for a tryout Thursday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.
