Live coverage: Super Bowl LVI
Live coverage: Super Bowl LVI
Live coverage: Super Bowl LVI

Follow along with our team coverage of the championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadiuim in Inglewood, Calif.

Get caught up with some of our coverage leading up to the game:

• Rams dominant defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a chance to build on his individual legacy Read more

• Josh Allen builds fan base beyond Buffalo during busy Super Bowl week Read more

• As NFL embraces gambling, here is one critic's Super Bowl odds on game's talking points Read more 

• Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase dish on what Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady Read more 

• Williamsville North graduate, Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips looks back fondly on his time in Buffalo Read more 

• Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release Read more 

• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 'encouraged' by Bills' stadium negotiations with New York State Read more 

• Jim McNally gets another crack at the Super Bowl – as a Bengals consultant Read more 

• Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth's Cincy comments about Super Bowl reflect what might have been in Buffalo Read more

Follow our team's live coverage below:

