Live coverage: Bills, Patriots head to halftime tied, 14-14

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned.
Per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."
"We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play," NFL executive Troy Vincent said. "That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”