Live coverage: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Ike Boettger and more.

View photos of the Halloween scene outside Highmark Stadium before the game. Read the list of Bills inactives. Watch videos of O.J. Simpson's visit to the Big Tree Inn before the game.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

