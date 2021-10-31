Live coverage: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Ike Boettger and more.

View photos of the Halloween scene outside Highmark Stadium before the game. Read the list of Bills inactives. Watch videos of O.J. Simpson's visit to the Big Tree Inn before the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Follow our team's live coverage below:

Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.