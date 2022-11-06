Live coverage: Jets TD cuts Bills' lead to 14-10 heading into halftime

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) travel to East Rutherford, N.J., to face the New York Jets (5-3) at 1 p.m. in MetLife Stadium.
Get caught up with our guide to the game.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, surprised fans at the team's home opener. Levy (with help from Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith) greeted the sold-out stadium with his classic pre-game quote: "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
“We've been on several different teams, and nobody has ever made him feel wanted and welcome like Buffalo," said Dean Marlowe's wife, Marlana.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Jets fans in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.
“Of the two guys we got, we looked at 100 other guys. We dug deep into 10 safeties alone. These were the two that made sense,” Beane said.
Keith Morrison, who has been with "Dateline" since 1995, will introduce the game with a narration on the football culture in Western New York and passion – and pain – of Bills fans.
Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Zach Davidson began his college career as a punter at Central Missouri and was among the best in the nation as a redshirt freshman.
“It was a weird play,” Poyer said after the game. “I tried to make a tackle, and my arm just got caught in a weird spot. Hopefully, the MRI is positive tomorrow."
A total of 10 trades were executed on deadline day.
Jeffrey Swanson learned to ski at Kissing Bridge. Now he lives in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, which is home to some of the world’s finest s…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.