Final: Buffalo Bills defeat New England Patriots 24-10

The Bills head to New England to begin a three-game stretch against divisional opponents. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, surprised fans at the team's home opener. Levy (with help from Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith) greeted the sold-out stadium with his classic pre-game quote: "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
The Buffalo News' Buffalo Bills reporters weigh in with their predictions for the Bills' Week 13 tilt with the New England Patriots.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”
At minimum, Miller will have 16 full days between the injury and the Bills’ Dec. 11 home game against the New York Jets.
The Buffalo Bills have placed rookie cornerback Christian Benford on injured reserve with an oblique injury.
Miller’s impact this season in Buffalo – a continuation of an already illustrious resume – has been clear. His eight sacks lead the Bills, and his 10 tackles for loss trail only linebacker Matt Milano’s 11.
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Restructuring White's deal will free up about $2.5 million, which gives the team enough room to operate should additional roster moves need to be made to replace injured players.
"The next three weeks will go a long way toward writing the story of the Bills’ offensive line this season – and to determining whether the Bills are going to win the AFC East," writes Mark Gaughan.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.