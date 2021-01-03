 Skip to main content
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bills Stadium.

Tight end Tyler Kroft will be out for the game after a positive Covid-19 test. The Bills activated veteran wide receiver John Brown from the reserve/Covid-19 list and made some practice squad moves.

Get caught up for the game with Jay Skurski's scouting report, Vic Carucci's take five and Mark Gaughan's three matchups to watch.

Skurski previews the game at 12:30 p.m. via Facebook Live on The Buffalo News Sports Facebook Page.

Read the list of Bills inactives here.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

