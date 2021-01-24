 Skip to main content
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in AFC championship game
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in AFC championship game

Dialing it in

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during warmups before the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.

Get caught up for the game with Jay Skurski's scouting report, Vic Carucci's take five and Mark Gaughan's four matchups to watch.

Read the list of Bills inactives.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

