Live coverage: Buffalo Bills take lead over Chicago Bears, 21-10

The Bills are on the road this week to take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. in Soldier Field.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
“There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions,” ESPN’s officiating analyst, John Parry, told The Buffalo News.
Allen's latest gifts, based on guard Rodger Saffold's Instagram on Wednesday, are customized Phat Scooters with each player's number.
The Hyatt Regency Buffalo was the home for the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in advance of Saturday's game against the Bills. And Howard Goldman was ready. Goldman plays at the piano bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and had a song prepared for the Dolphins.
If he is out of the lineup for any amount of time, it’s a big loss for the Bills’ offensive line, but right now, that is secondary. Morse’s long-term health is far and away the No. 1 concern.
“Being a competitor and putting in so much work, you want that work to pay off,” Elam said. “(There) was a point when I was like, ‘Dang, this is discouraging.’ But then it was, ‘Maybe everything the coaches are doing is to test me and see how I respond.’ "
MVP Josh is back. That was the immediate takeaway in the aftermath of Saturday’s thrilling, 32-29 win for the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins at snowy Highmark Stadium.
Here are three questions on our mind in the wake of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 victory against the Miami Dolphins Saturday night.
Named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad on Wednesday night were quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse and safety Jordan Poyer.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, here is what the Dolphins brought to be ready for tonight's game.
Here is where Bills players finished in fan voting for the Pro Bowl at their respective positions.
