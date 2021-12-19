Live coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat Carolina Panthers 31-14

Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, analysis and more.
See photos from action on and off the field before the game.
Read the list of Bills inactives.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.