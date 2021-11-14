Live coverage: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Levi Wallace and more.

Star Lotulelei was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will not play against the Jets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

View photos from a Bills backers party in New York City on Saturday, as well as Sunday morning tailgaters.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.