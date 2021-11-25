 Skip to main content
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including the Scouting Report, predictions and more.

Read the list of Bills inactives and see images from pregame.

View a photo gallery as Bills Mafia invaded the French Quarter in New Orleans ahead of the game.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

