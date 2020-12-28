 Skip to main content
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Live coverage: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, gives a stiff arm to New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass., for Monday Night Football.

Running back T.J. Yeldon will be out for the game after a positive Covid-19 test. The Bills activated veteran wide receiver John Brown from injured reserve Monday, only to place him on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.

Get caught up for the game with Jay Skurski's scouting report, Vic Carucci's take five and Mark Gaughan's matchups to watch.

Read the list of Bills inactives here.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

