 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live coverage: Bills fall to Titans 34-31 in Tennessee
0 comments
Live coverage: Bills fall to Titans 34-31 in Tennessee
topical featured

Live coverage: Bills fall to Titans 34-31 in Tennessee

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Follow our team's live coverage as the Buffalo Bills face the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. for "Monday Night Football" in Nashville.

Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Mitch Morse and more.

Read the list of Bills inactives. View photos of Bills fans in Nashville over the weekend at City Tap and downtown Nashville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games!

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News