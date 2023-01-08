Live coverage: Bills defeat Patriots, 35-23

The Bills return to Highmark Stadium after an emotional roller coaster of a week following Damar Hamlin's injury last week in Cincinnati.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
The Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, received CPR and was taken to the hospital.
A number of fans have suggested that rather than announcing the starting lineup before Sunday's game, the Bills should announce the names of the medical staff.
A former NFL trainer with 26 years of sideline experience lauded the Buffalo Bills’ medical staff for their immediate treatment of safety Dama…
Once Week 18 is completed, Kansas City will have played a full 17-game season, but the Bills and Bengals will have only played 16 games apiece.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned.
Per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."
Here are some other NFL on-field medical emergencies through the years, including former Bills tight end Kevin Everett's devastating injury in 2007.
As Buffalo Bills fans and fans all around the NFL waited for updates on safety Damar Hamlin, they flooded his foundation with donations.
"We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play," NFL executive Troy Vincent said. "That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”
“Certainly we can give, and yes, give to the charity that Damar set up. But also pray because there’s power in prayer, and there’s power in community,” Kelly said.
