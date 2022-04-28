 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live coverage: Bills and the NFL Draft
Live coverage: Bills and the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is underway in Las Vegas, and the Bills have the No. 25 overall pick. 

Here's a link to our extensive preview coverage, including Jay Skurski's final mock draft and the Draft Meter

Here are the Bills scheduled picks over the three days: 

First round: No. 25 overall

Second round: No. 57

Third round: No. 89

Fourth round: No. 130

Fifth round: No. 168

Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)

Sixth round: No. 203

Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)

Follow our team's live coverage below:

