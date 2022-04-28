Live coverage: Bills and the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is underway in Las Vegas, and the Bills have the No. 25 overall pick.
Here are the Bills scheduled picks over the three days:
First round: No. 25 overall
Second round: No. 57
Third round: No. 89
Fourth round: No. 130
Fifth round: No. 168
Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)
Sixth round: No. 203
Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)
