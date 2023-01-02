Live coverage: Bills' Damar Hamlin given CPR on field

Diggs ranks third in the NFL in catches (101), yards (1,325) and touchdowns (10). In Saturday’s win against the Bears, however, he had just two catches for 26 yards – his lowest output of the season in both categories. Diggs’ two lowest statistical games of the season have come in the last three weeks.
"The stakes don't get much bigger in the regular season. A win gives the Bills a great look at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with only a victory over the Patriots in Week 18 standing in the way," writes Jay Skurski.