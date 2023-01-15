Live coverage – AFC wild-card game: Miami TD narrows Bills' lead to 34-31

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.
"The Bills will be playing their seventh playoff game in the last four years. Las Vegas bumped up the spread to 13.5 points in favor of Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon. If the Bills lose at home to the Dolphins, Buffalo’s season will be a failure. Period," Mark Gaughan writes.
Hyde played 111 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans before undergoing neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve. Crowder injured an ankle against Baltimore and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3.
The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after a "medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."