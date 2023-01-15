 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

Live coverage – AFC wild-card game: Miami TD narrows Bills' lead to 34-31

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills are at home in Highmark Stadium in their return to the playoffs in a wild-card matchup against division rival Miami Dolphins.

Follow our team's live coverage below:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, surprised fans at the team's home opener. Levy (with help from Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith) greeted the sold-out stadium with his classic pre-game quote: "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News