Live coverage – AFC wild-card game: Buffalo Bills outlast Miami Dolphins 34-31

The Bills are at home in Highmark Stadium in their return to the playoffs in a wild-card matchup against division rival Miami Dolphins.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
If you are experiencing difficulties logging in or are a subscriber getting a paywall, please try one or more of the following steps.
The Bills are at home in Highmark Stadium in their return to the playoffs in a wild-card matchup against division rival Miami Dolphins.
Follow our team's live coverage below:
Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking here.
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
To be enacted, the changes required 24 of the 32 teams to vote in favor (three-quarters majority), and 25 did.
Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt.
The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.
"The Bills will be playing their seventh playoff game in the last four years. Las Vegas bumped up the spread to 13.5 points in favor of Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon. If the Bills lose at home to the Dolphins, Buffalo’s season will be a failure. Period," Mark Gaughan writes.
Chris Brown and analyst Eric Wood captured the emotional scene at Highmark Stadium and that included the opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines.
Hyde played 111 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans before undergoing neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve. Crowder injured an ankle against Baltimore and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3.
"The Bills, despite being 13-3 and on a seven-game heater, need to clean up a ton of stuff to win three times in three weekends," Ryan O'Halloran writes.
Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills finished the regular season 13-3 with a victory over New England.
The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after a "medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."
"We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world-class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.