Listen to how hotel piano bar welcomed Dolphins players with song about snow

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo was the home for the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in advance of Saturday's game against the Bills.
And Howard Goldman was ready. Goldman, a longtime Buffalo musician, plays at the piano bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and had a song prepared for the Dolphins, as captured on Twitter.
🎵Welcome to buffaloJust in time, its gonna snow, You're gonna be stuck here for weeks in the snowand we love it🎵 pic.twitter.com/V6XGWyl5fm— Oreo Speedwagon (@BuffaloBobZ) December 17, 2022
As you can tell by the lyrics, Goldman was poking fun about the warm-weather Dolphins coming to play on a snowy night with more than a foot on the ground and more to come during the game.
Goldman has played at the Hyatt since about 2013. He is married to former longtime News classical music critic Mary Kunz Goldman.
I will always remember being there for this unique performance by @Howard_Goldman. I could not stop laughing! Also, @The @HyattBuffalo looks so beautiful!— Mary Kunz Goldman (@MaryKunzGoldman) December 17, 2022