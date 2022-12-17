 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen to how hotel piano bar welcomed Dolphins players with song about snow

  • Updated
  • 0
Trucking out the snow

Crews start to clear the snow from the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo was the home for the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in advance of Saturday's game against the Bills.

And Howard Goldman was ready. Goldman, a longtime Buffalo musician, plays at the piano bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and had a song prepared for the Dolphins, as captured on Twitter.

As you can tell by the lyrics, Goldman was poking fun about the warm-weather Dolphins coming to play on a snowy night with more than a foot on the ground and more to come during the game. 

People are also reading…

Goldman has played at the Hyatt since about 2013. He is married to former longtime News classical music critic Mary Kunz Goldman.

Crews work to remove snow from the field ahead of Saturday night's game at Highmark Stadium.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow removal at Highmark Stadium ahead of game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News