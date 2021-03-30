Linebacker Tyrell Adams visits Bills

Tyrell Adams may get a second chance with the Bills. The former Houston Texans linebacker was claimed by the Bills off waivers in 2017, but failed his physical and was released a day later.

The 28-year-old linebacker made a free-agent visit to the Bills on Tuesday, though, setting the stage for a potential reunion. The visit was reported on the NFL's daily transaction wire.

Adams played in all 16 games with 12 starts last season for Houston, finishing with 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Adams played in nine other games for Houston over the previous two seasons and also appeared in 12 games for the Raiders. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts and 49ers, but has not played in a regular-season game for those teams.

