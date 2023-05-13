The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard to a one-year contract, the Score reported Saturday night.

The Bills announced the signing Sunday morning.

Howard becomes the third former Rams player to join the Bills this offseason, along with offensive lineman David Edwards and safety Taylor Rapp.

Howard took part in the Bills' camp this weekend as a tryout player. As is often the case, teams will sign a handful of tryout players after camp.

Howard, who turned 27 this week, has been used as a backup and primarily plays special teams, but also has taken advantage of opportunities when presented. He had an interception in the final two minutes that sealed the Rams' victory in the NFC championship game against San Francisco in January 2022.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams in 2018 after posting more than 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and was named the Alamo Bowl MVP in 2017.

He did not get significant snaps on defense until 2021 after spending time on the practice squad and dealing with injuries along the way. He played in 16 games in 2019, with 109 defensive snaps, before missing all of the 2020 season with an injury.

In 2021, he played in 12 games (102 defensive snaps) but ended the season on injured reserve. He played one game last season.

He played 221 snaps on special teams in 2021 (45.7% of the Rams total) and 329 (71.4%) in 2019.