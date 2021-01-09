 Skip to main content
Lindy Ruff shows support by wearing Bills mask at Devils practice
Lindy Ruff wore an old-time Sabres jacket during the 2008 Winter Classic in Orchard Park. He'll be on the Rangers bench against Buffalo in January at Citi Field (Getty Images).

Longtime Buffalo Sabres player and coach Lindy Ruff showed his support for the Bills by wearing a Bills mask during practice for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. 

Ruff, entering his first season as the Devils coach, was decked out in Devils gear otherwise, but added a gray mask with the Bills' logo, as shown in the photo tweeted by the Devils. 

Ruff, of course, coached the Sabres from the 1997-98 season through the 2012-13 season and led the franchise to 10 playoff appearances and one Stanley Cup final. 

A former Sabres second-round draft pick, he played 608 games with the organization from 1979-80 to 1988-89 with 102 goals and 285 points.

