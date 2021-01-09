Lindy Ruff shows support by wearing Bills mask at Devils practice

Longtime Buffalo Sabres player and coach Lindy Ruff showed his support for the Bills by wearing a Bills mask during practice for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Ruff, entering his first season as the Devils coach, was decked out in Devils gear otherwise, but added a gray mask with the Bills' logo, as shown in the photo tweeted by the Devils.

Once a member of #BillsMafia, always a member of #BillsMafia.Looks like Lindy is wishing you luck today, @BuffaloBills! pic.twitter.com/9Zba1Ng7qF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 9, 2021

Ruff, of course, coached the Sabres from the 1997-98 season through the 2012-13 season and led the franchise to 10 playoff appearances and one Stanley Cup final.

A former Sabres second-round draft pick, he played 608 games with the organization from 1979-80 to 1988-89 with 102 goals and 285 points.