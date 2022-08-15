'Like a pest when he's rushing,' Bills' Von Miller ranks at No. 93 in NFL Network Top 100

Von Miller returned to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list as voted by the players when he was selected at No. 93, as players listed from No. 100 to No. 51 were revealed Sunday night on NFL Network.

Miller has been a staple on the list during his Hall of Fame career, but did not make it in 2021. He was No. 26 in 2020 and has regularly been in the top 10, as recently as 2019 when he was No. 10.

Perhaps more interesting than the rankings are the short videos that accompany each selection, including this gem from former Packers, Lions and Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

“Von is like a cat,” Daniels began. “He’s kind of a pest when he’s rushing, you know what I mean? He does stuff that will just aggravate you as an offensive lineman. Von Miller’s pass rush is likened to that. He’ll, like, knock stuff of the table. Why’d he do that? And now you’re an idiot and you’re picking it up and the cat will knock something else off the table. That’s Von.”

Daniels’ comments were interspersed with video of a cat knocking something off a counter.

“Everyone can’t do what he does,” said Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones , a regular attendee at Miller’s annual Pass Rush Summit.

“It’s the way that he can bend, how flexible he is,” wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “I feel like that’s what makes him so special.”

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu noted that he was happy that Miller signed with the Bills, noting he could be “the missing piece” and “what the Bills need.”

The NFL Top 100 continues the countdown leading into the 2022 regular season with Nos. 50-21 on Aug. 21 and Nos. 20-1 on Aug. 28.