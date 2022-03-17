 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Levi Wallace's contract details show Bills were ready to move on
Levi Wallace's contract details show Bills were ready to move on

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (copy)

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace signed a modest contract in free agency with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

It's clear by the contract Levi Wallace signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers that the Buffalo Bills were ready for a new starter at cornerback. 

According to contracts website spotrac.com, Wallace's two-year contract with the Steelers contains a salary cap hit of just $2.517 million in 2022. He will earn a base salary of $1.035 million, and a signing bonus of $2.965 million. 

His base salary increases to $4 million in 2023, which increases his cap hit to $5.482 million, although the Steelers can move on after this year and save $4 million of that cap hit if they choose. 

Wallace's salary is much lower than what was expected. By not matching it, the Bills have showed they believe they can upgrade the position. Whether that comes through free agency, a trade or the draft remains to be seen.

Currently, the Bills' two projected starters at outside cornerback are Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson. White, however, is coming back from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving night, and it is uncertain whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.

Until the contract numbers for the Bills' other additions in free agency are finalized, it's difficult to project how much cap space General Manager Brandon Beane has left to work with. There are a good number of veteran cornerbacks still on the market, though, and Beane has favored taking that route at the position in the past. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

