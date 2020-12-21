'Let's go Beas': Did Josh Allen call his shot before pass in Denver?

Josh Allen was on an undeniable roll Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Was he feeling so confident that he “called his shot” out loud before a 17-yard completion to Cole Beasley?

Maybe. The play came early in the second quarter, with Beasley lined up in the left slot against Broncos cornerback Will Parks.

Allen sounds like he says, “Let’s go, Beas,” as he looks over the Denver defense, before he reaches out to receive the snap from center. At the snap, Beasley gets great separation in the middle of the field and makes the catch.

There’s no denying Allen and Beasley were on the same wavelength. Beasley caught eight passes for 112 yards. It was his fifth 100-yard game this season.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.