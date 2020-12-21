 Skip to main content
'Let's go Beas': Did Josh Allen call his shot before pass in Denver?
Bills Broncos

Bills receiver Cole Beasley runs with the ball as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson defends during the second half of Saturday's game.

 David Zalubowski

Josh Allen was on an undeniable roll Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Was he feeling so confident that he “called his shot” out loud before a 17-yard completion to Cole Beasley?

Maybe. The play came early in the second quarter, with Beasley lined up in the left slot against Broncos cornerback Will Parks.

Allen sounds like he says, “Let’s go, Beas,” as he looks over the Denver defense, before he reaches out to receive the snap from center. At the snap, Beasley gets great separation in the middle of the field and makes the catch.

There’s no denying Allen and Beasley were on the same wavelength. Beasley caught eight passes for 112 yards. It was his fifth 100-yard game this season.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

